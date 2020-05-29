Although we had already heard that Mark Hamill would play the voice of Skeletor, He-Man’s main villain, now the news was confirmed. There is no doubt that this is great news for both fans of the actor and fans of He-Man, in addition to the fact that he brought out the young Luke Skywalker.

Kevin Smith, producer of Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix, confirmed in an IMDB potcast that Mark Hamill would bring us the voice of the fearsome Skeletor. He also shared details of Hamill’s performance and how he decided to take the role despite being retired. The new series of He-Man produced by Netflix does not yet have a release date, but its experienced and beloved casting indicates that we can expect a lot from it.

Although famous for his role in Star Wars, Mark Hamill also lent his voice for different animated series, including Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. In addition, the actor played Chucky in the 2019 film Child’s Play and has taken the role of Watcher in the Darksiders video game.

The cast of He Man Masters of the Universe: Revelation will also include Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra. Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress ,, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (MadTV, Justice League ) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scare Glow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.

.