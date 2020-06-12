The actor Mark Hamill He is one of the most controversial and enjoys giving his opinion on multiple things as well as answering questions to fans through his social networks, something that has become very common, so fans simply bombard him with questions and one of These doubts finally had an answer, since Mark Hamill confirmed that a dialogue by Luke in ‘A New Hope ‘ was improvised.

After 40 years, the Star Wars franchise came to an end with ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, film that was released at the end of 2019 and contrary to expectations, it was not very well received by critics or fans, largely because it did not give recognition to important characters such as Luke Skywalker, which had an unpleasant ending in ‘The Last Jedi’.

Through his social networks, Mark Hamill confirmed that a dialogue by Luke in ‘A New Hope ‘ was improvised, this after I asked him if the famous dialogue of: “I can’t see anything in this helmet” It was not part of the script, to which the actor replied that it was true:

“It wasn’t written, but I said it when I found out the cameras were rolling. I knew it didn’t matter because I had my helmet on and no one could see my face anyway. Everyone liked it, so George let me save the line in shots. #TrueStory “

In past interviews, Mark Hamill stated that his cycle in Star Wars was over and if it ended in ‘The Last Jedi’ It was definitive, but apparently he quite enjoys reliving his experiences within this universe that led him to world fame.