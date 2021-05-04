Mark Hamill and fans celebrate Star Wars Day

Star wars is a worldwide phenomenon, almost 44 years after the premiere of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% the franchise has not lost its fans, the passion with which they collect action figures, props, comics and information, is still as strong as four decades ago. Today is a special day for all Star Wars fans, on May 4, also known as May The Fourth, a play on words that refers to “May the Force be with you” and the May 4th is Star Wars Day.

This year we will not see any films of the franchise in theaters, but there is something for fans, the first chapter of the new animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which is a sequel / spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In addition, there are numerous series in development, among the most anticipated we can mention those of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor, Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett and, according to rumors, an Anakin Skywalker could arrive in the future.

It seems that, at least in terms of quantity, there is no better time to be a Star Wars fan, since never in the past have so many audiovisual projects been developed at the same time. As for the quality, we will have to wait for the verdict of the critics and the fans, but if they follow the example of The Mandalorian – 91%, there is high hope that they will succeed.

One of the most important actors in the saga, Mark Hamill, is very active on social media, and he couldn’t let May 4 go by without commenting on the saga that catapulted him to world fame. Together with Hamill thousands of fans around the world are celebrating this day where they can express how much they love Star Wars (and some express their frustrations about the sequel trilogy):

After Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%, many believed that we would never see episodes VII, VIII and IX, but in 2012 fans were surprised of their lives when they discovered that Disney acquired the franchise and promised that they would make a trilogy of sequels. The launch of Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% was a massive success and to date is the highest grossing film in US history; however, the following episode was the most controversial and to this day it continues to divide opinions. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% tried to calm angry fans, but did not quite succeed, and the film was met with negative reviews by critics.

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story box office failure – 56% plus The Rise of Skywalker It did not raise as much as expected from the end of such a popular saga, they seemed to predict the failure of Star Wars in the hands of Disney, but those who thought so were never so wrong, because the series The Mandalorian – 91% was a huge success for Disney Plus and the adorable Grogu (Baby Yoda) became the favorite (and best-selling) character of the moment.

Everything indicates that Star Wars will continue to captivate future generations with all kinds of content; For veteran fans who didn’t enjoy what was done after George Lucas sold the franchise, they will always have the first two trilogies.

