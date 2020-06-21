Sunday June 21, 2020

It is a decade of the adjusted victory of the ‘Red’ against Switzerland for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which was the second victory for Chile in World Cups, a situation that did not happen since the championship held in our country in 1962. Review the goal here.

On June 21, 2010, the Chilean National Team played its second match in the World Cup in South Africa. After winning in his debut against Honduras, the ‘Roja’ was measured against Switzerland, which had a streak of 20 games without losing; mark that Marcelo Bielsa’s painting broke.

More than 70 minutes passed before the nationals broke the Swiss bolt. A pass from Jorge Valdivia to Esteban Paredes, who took Benaglio and put a precise center for the appearance of Mark González at 75 ′, which marked the final goal and Chile returned to win two consecutive games in a World Cup after 48 years; the previous time it happened in the appointment of 1962 made in our country.

CHECK THE GOAL OF THE BOY MARK TO THE EUROPEANS:

Image gallery