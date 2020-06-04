United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper left President Donald Trump on Wednesday, rejecting the deployment of the Army without the approval of the States to contain the violent spiral unleashed by the wave of protests against racism. “I do not support the invocation of the Insurrection Law,” he said in statements to the press, “these measures should only be used as a last resort and in the most urgent and extreme situations. We are not in one of those situations right now. ”

This public discrepancy, a full blown slap for the Republican, was seen this afternoon followed by a devastating statement published in The Atlantic magazine by former Pentagon chief Jim Mattis, who resigned in December 2018 in the wake of another public row with Trump for the withdrawal of troops from Syria. In the text, he describes the New York magnate as a threat to the Constitution and affirms: “Donald Trump is the first president of my life who does not try to unite the American people, nor even pretend it. Instead, it tries to divide us. ” Mattis, who declares himself “shocked and angry” by the White House response to the mobilizations, adds: “Militarizing the response, as we have seen in Washington, establishes a false conflict between the military and civil society.”

Trump warned on Monday that he would resort to the Army to stop vandalism if the governors of the States, competent in this matter, do not succeed with their own police forces and with the deployment of the National Guard, an army of reservists who depend on them. . The Pentagon chief, appointed by Trump less than a year ago, rejected it: “I have always thought that the National Guard is better suited to deal with internal issues,” he stressed.

The President has strongly raised the flag of “law and order” in this conflict and, with his threat to the armed forces, has stumbled, as reflected in Esper’s public disagreement. He has justified Wednesday before the press not having spoken so far about the protests, which began with the death of an African American in Minneapolis due to a brutal police arrest. “We’ve been at this for a week or so. And when you look at climbing, it has been 72 hours, maybe 96 hours. But I think it is important to speak clearly and share what we see, again, as something established: the racism that exists in America and how we see it as something established ” , said.

In order for a president to deploy troops, he should invoke said Insurrection Law, signed by Thomas Jefferson in 1807 in order to avoid revolts against the nation’s Government. A provision approved in 1957 would give Trump a legal way to mobilize troops if the governors do not obey him, as quoted by The Washington Post on Tuesday: “When a president considers that illegal obstructions occur […] or rebellion against the authority of the United States and compliance with the law becomes impractical, you can call the federal service of the militia of each State or the armed forces if you consider it necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion .

President Dwight D. Eisenhower turned to the Insurrection Act in 1954 to escort the nine black children who made history by attending a white-only institute in Little Rock, Arkansas, following the Supreme Court ruling — Brown Against the Topeka Board of Education— which ended racial segregation in schools. In 1992, President George Bush Jr. also ordered federal troops to intervene in Los Angeles over the riots following the acquittal of the police officers who beat Rodney King, but it was at the request of the then Governor of California.

Esper (Uniontown, Pennsylvania, 56) is a retired military man with experience in Congress and as a lobbyist who came to the Trump Administration in November 2017 to take over the Army. He was a classmate of current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at West Point Military Academy, and spent a decade on active duty as well as 11 years in the National Guard. He retired in 2007, decorated, as a veteran of the Gulf War (1990-1991), among other missions, and then entered the Washington jungle of power. Thus, he was chief of staff of a well-known conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation; He advised on the presidential campaign of Republican Senator Fred Thompson in 2008, and participated in the Senate’s US-China Economy and Security Review Commission.

His statements come after a new night of mobilizations in the United States, more massive in big cities like Washington or Los Angeles, but more peaceful. In the US capital, the only territory in the country where the president can use the Army, the president has ordered the deployment of a battalion of the Military Police, according to the Defense Department. It is a unit of between 200 and 500 soldiers from Fort Bragg, in North Carolina.

Thousands of protesters gathered in large American cities, ignoring the decreed curfew and, even more, the iron arm exhibited the day before by Donald Trump. In front of the White House, where on Monday the security forces had dissolved a peaceful concentration with tear gas, the number of mobilized citizens increased compared to the previous days; Los Angeles also experienced its most massive manifestation of this crisis and, in New York, despite the greater police deployment, the looting continued, although with less virulence. Neighbors from Houston, Orlando, Florida and Philadelphia also took to the streets. The wave of protests against racism unleashed as a result of the police brutality case that ended the life of George Floyd continued one more day, the eighth, and, in the case of Washington, with more force, although it was attenuated in vandalism.