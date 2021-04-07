Mark Elliott, voice of Disney trailers, dies

If you have seen a Disney trailer in its original version, it is very likely that you have not forgotten the mythical voice of Mark Elliott, the voice actor who was a ubiquitous presence in television commercials, trailers, and early Disney DVDs and VHS from the late 1970s to the early 2000s, Although he also collaborated with CBS and Fox. Elliott died last Saturday, April 3, in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering two heart attacks, and had also been fighting lung cancer for some time. He was 81 years old.

He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on September 24, 1939, and began his radio career as a DJ before making the leap to Hollywood in 1977. It soon became one of the most sought-after voices in the Mecca of cinema for its warm and comforting tone. Producer Craig Murray first hired Elliott to promote the theatrical re-release of ‘Cinderella’ and remained associated with Disney for nearly 30 years until his retirement. In English-speaking countries, many children, now adults, and their parents, have their voice completely associated with their childhood, listening to him say over and over again over the decades that of “experience the magic” (“Live the magic” ). Promoting the 2008 DVD special editions of ‘The Aristocats’ and ‘101 Dalmatians 2’ were his last works for the company. You can listen to him, for example, here:

Beyond Disney

In addition to working for the mouse house, Elliott participated in commercials for ‘Chariots of Fire’, ‘The Goodbye Girl’ and curiously ran the original ‘Star Wars’ radio spots (before Disney bought Lucasfilm). In an interview with VO Buzz Weekly in 2015, Elliott recounted that George Lucas was very undecided about what the promotion of ‘A New Hope’ should sound like and that initially the job was not even going to be paid: “While we were working on ‘The Cheeks ‘, from the voice-over studio they told me “We have this director who is driving us crazy, just driving us crazy. He can’t decide how he wants to promote his film, if you work with us to record it when he decides what he wants, we’ll get you to get a lot of the work. ” I said yes and we started working literally seven days a week trying to finish it, but I didn’t decide if I wanted to sell it as a comedy, an adventure, if I wanted it darker, more childish, a romance. I just couldn’t decide. “He has also dubbed ads for ‘The Muppets.’

In 2013 he was part of the Lake Bell film ‘The Voice of a Generation’ about the world of Hollywood announcers, a feature film that received several awards on the festival circuit. In Spain it is available for rent or purchase on Google Play, Rakuten TV and Apple TV.