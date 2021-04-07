Mark Elliott, Disney dubbing legend, dies

Mark elliott, the man behind the deep, commanding voice that appeared in Disney movie trailers, has died at age 81, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elliott, who narrated promotional items for the company from the 1970s to the early 2000s, passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday after suffering two heart attacks. He had also been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Known for iconic phrases like “coming soon from Walt Disney Pictures”, “experience the magic” and “now for our keynote presentation” (all in English), Elliott moved millions with his work.

“He was one of a kind, and ‘kind’ is a great word to describe him,” announcer Charlie Van Dyke told The Hollywood Reporter, confirming Elliott’s passing.

Born on September 24, 1939, Elliott made his career working as a radio DJ for 20 years in his home state of Iowa, then Ohio and San Francisco.

In 1977, he transitioned into promotional work, making the trailer for Smokey and the Bandit famous, while his work for the radio version of Star wars made him an instant legend.

That same year, Elliott narrated the trailer for the re-release of Disney’s Cinderella, originally released in 1950. He would work for Disney until the early 2000s, voicing home theater commercials for hundreds of films, including The Lion King, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Hercules.