Mark Eaton, former Utah Jazz player, dies

Former player of Utah Jazz, Mark Eaton He died last Friday night, when he left on his bicycle, but the cause of death is not yet known.

According to report Mark dies He went out for a walk at night and his lifeless body was found so far the cause of his death is unknown.

Mark dies He played only for the team he helps days from 1982 to give 1933 He was named defensive player of the year twice 1985 of 1989 in the NBA.

The giant Mark Eaton, legend of Utah Jazz, died at the age of 64. pic.twitter.com/MYEb0tvnPr – CLUTCH TIME ⏱ (@ClutchTimeArg) May 29, 2021

According to an analyst, they are analyzing the thing of death because until now it is not known what the cause was, on Saturday he left on Friday at 8:00 PM at night and his body was found dead.