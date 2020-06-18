Mark Cuban is one of the most influential figures in the NBA reason why his words about the social context that is being lived around the fight against racism are of great importance. « If there were people on their knees listening to the anthem, I would support them without hesitation and be proud of them. The league should adapt and allow them to do so, » the Dallas Mavericks owner told ESPN. « It would not be a lack of respect, but a sign of their commitment to build a better society. We must work together to transform society, » he said.