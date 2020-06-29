Mark Cuban he is one of the most influential men in the NBA with his role as owner of Dallas Mavericks and their statements collected by SportsYahoo must be carefully taken into account. « I have always been in favor of starting a new season on Christmas Day because that is when television audiences are most important. I am confident that there will be a vaccine at that time, so it will be worth waiting and starting the competition there. We had to do it with the stadiums not full, but it would be a good way to start, « said one of the richest men in the world.