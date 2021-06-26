Mark Cuban points out to Kristaps Porzingis: “We really need a second scorer.”

Dallas mavericks He is going through a small process of restructuring the franchise after the departure of Rick Carlisle from the position of head coach, and the arrival of Jason Kidd to replace him in the position. The Texas team is aware that it needs to change its current situation if it wants to truly compete for the NBA ring.

Mark Cuban, owner of the Mavs, has assured that the franchise wants to look in the transfer market for a second scorer sword to accompany Luka Doncic: “Nobody wants to help Luka more than me. The truth is that we need a second scorer, there is none he doubts it about it. “

Although Kristaps Porzingis came to the Dallas project as the player who would form the duo of stars with Doncic, the reality is that the Latvian has been far from performing at his best level, and perhaps these words herald a transfer during the season short.