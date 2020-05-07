The state of Texas has ended the state of alarm and NBA teams can begin to give their players permission to start training on the premises. However, Mark Cuban, the owner of Dallas Mavericks, believes that the situation is still serious and that at the moment they cannot guarantee the safety of the workers who would go to the facilities to work:

“The problem obviously stems from the fact that we cannot test people, so we cannot assure their safety, be it that of the basketball players or that of the rest. Although we tried to take precautions, I think it was not worth it. the risk lives up to the reward. ”

Mark Cuban told @bdameris and @MFollowill on their podcast that the inability to test for coronavirus is the reason the Mavs have no immediate plans to open their practice facility. pic.twitter.com/1w7l5TeUWj – Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 7, 2020

