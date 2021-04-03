Mark Cuban bets on Ethereum

In recent months, interest from large investors in the crypto world has been increasing steadily. However, interest in the crypto world does not equal interest in Bitcoin. On the contrary, some investors prefer to also invest in alternative crypto assets that they see achieving better returns in the long term. This is the case of the famous Shark Tank investor, Mark Cuban, who bets on Ethereum.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Mark Cuban has long been one of the voices in traditional finance that has been most supported by cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology. Involving himself on multiple occasions in the conversations of the crypto community on the networks. And expressing his conviction that blockchains are the future of the world economy.

However, this does not mean that Mark Cuban believes that Bitcoin has the potential to be the currency of the future. On the contrary, on several occasions Cuban has said that Bitcoin does not have the capacity to be a currency of daily use. If not, BTC should be seen as a store of value asset, that is, as the digital equivalent of gold. What does not prevent you from having in your cryptocurrency portfolio 60% of its value in Bitcoin, 30% in Ethereum and 10% in other crypto assets.

“People say that Bitcoin is a currency, and I say: It will not work. But, all the time, I have said that it is a store of value which, if you can get people to believe that it is a better alternative than gold, due to its algorithmic scarcity, the price is going to go up, “Cuban said.

Mark Cuban trusts Ethereum

For his part, Mark Cuban also bets on Ethereum, this due to the ability of the ETH Blockchain to create smart contracts. Which, Cuban believes could be the basis for the future of the economy, thanks to the boost they have provided to sectors such as decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens, which according to his vision would be in an early stage of their development similar to the beginnings of the internet.

“What really changed everything was smart contracts. Smart contracts arrived, and that created DeFi and NFTs. That’s what changed the game. That’s what got me excited. That’s why it looks a lot like the Internet. ‘

Also, unlike the technical characteristics of Bitcoin, which are extremely difficult to change. Ethereum is in a constant process of improving its technical capabilities. This allows it to be “adaptable” to the new market needs.

I have a lot of Ethereum. I wish I had bought it earlier, but I started buying it four years ago, simply because I think it’s the closest we have to a real currency.

Finally, although Mark Cuban has not commented on what other cryptocurrencies he owns besides Bitcoin and Ethereum, the crypto community knows that he owns at least small amounts of Dogecoin. Which he does not see as an investment in the style of BTC and ETH, but simply as entertainment.

