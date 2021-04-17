Mark Cuban believes that DOGE will “find its level” when supply and demand increases.

Mark Cuban, billionaire businessman, celebrity and investor, has spoken about the price increase that Dogecoin (DOGE) had on Friday.

The cryptocurrency, which was initially created to parody altcoins, hit a new all-time high yesterday. The price of Dogecoin exceeded $ 0.30The event was attributed to a tweet from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, in support of DOGE.

This all-time high was the last seen after a series of highs that different cryptocurrencies have achieved in recent days. From Saturday April 17, DOGE is the eighth cryptocurrency with the most value with respect to market capitalization. Its market capitalization has exceeded $ 39 billion, according to the data.

On social media there have been many comments regarding the continued rise of DOGE, for example, Mark Cuban, president of AXS TV, commented to CNBC that the cryptocurrency “will find its level”. Although he has no idea what the sudden surge means, supply and demand are “undefeated.”

DOGE and the Dallas Mavericks

In addition to his role on AXS TV and co-owner of the audiovisual media company 2929 Entertainment, Cuban also owns the NBA team Dallas Mavericks. In March, revealed that the team would accept DOGE for the purchase of tickets and merchandising.

On Friday, as the price hike continued, Cuban tweeted that the Mavs had set a 24-hour record for merchandise sales with payments on DOGE and highlighted a tweet he had posted earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Cuban stated that the Mavericks’ sales through DOGE had risen 550% in the last month.

Mark Cuban is a prominent cryptocurrency advocate, with a diverse wallet, boasting a growing collection of NFTs. In February, said DOGE had no intrinsic valueBut that he bought some for his son for educational purposes, according to an article.

The recent DOGE lawsuit

As already mentioned, Elon Musk’s recent tweet generated considerable demand from DOGE. So much so that the increase in volume caused Robinhood to stop working for a couple of hours last Friday. It is not the first problem Robinhood has had with DOGE this year; The platform restricted cryptocurrency trading earlier in the year due to the DOGE rally.

The increase that the price of Dogecoin has experienced during the last seven days has placed it at the top of the list of altcoins whose value has increased to the maximum. Between April 9 and 16, altcoin increased 330.60%, outshining Ripple (XRP) in terms of earnings. The XRP token increased by 63.70% during the last week.

