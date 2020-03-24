Mark Cuban and a hopeful message about the return of the competition

Mark Cuban, the media owner of the Dallas Mavericks has been very optimistic in recent statements about when the NBA. “Sport is very important for society and I think we should play, even if it is without some matches. It is important to be able to train as soon as possible. People need incentives to have fun and get excited. I think things will improve sooner than expected and I see it possible that the competition can be played again in mid-May, “Cuban said.

An optimist Mark Cuban:

“Hopefully by the middle of May, we’re starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games,” “pic.twitter.com/AsOSwyowrt

– NBA-Evolution (@NBAEvolution) March 24, 2020

.