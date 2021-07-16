Mark Coleman on paying fighters in the UFC: “He’s charging pretty well.”

Mark Coleman thinks UFC fighters are making “pretty good” money right now.

The legend of MMA He has come out to defend Dana White and the UFC amid claims they are underpaying fighters.

According to a 2020 report by The New York Post, the The UFC is only paying its fighters 16 percent of their total income, as of 2019. The report says that fighters alone cost the UFC less than $ 150 million. That’s 16 percent of the company’s $ 900 million in total revenue. Other sports leagues such as Major League Baseball (MLB) or the National Football League (NFL) pay their fighters around 48 or 50 percent.

Since this report was published, Compensation for fighters has been a hot topic in MMA circles and continues to be so today. Recently, YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has come out against White and the UFC for his mistreatment of athletes.

In an interview with Betway, Coleman spoke of his respect for his former boss despite having had problems with him in the past.

“I have a lot of respect for Dana,” Coleman said. He’s called me an idiot many times, but who hasn’t he called an idiot? So I don’t take it personally. I think he has done a great job, and we have to give him credit for the current state of sport«.

Coleman understands the wish for wrestlers to earn more money and he thinks that day will come, but for now he says they are doing “pretty well.”

“Of course, everyone wants to get paid moreColeman said. I think they are probably going to have to pay more at some point, but right now everyone is charging quite well, I assure. Compared to what we got when I fought. They are paying them quite well.

