Mark Carrano reportedly out at WWE after trashbag gate

Multiple other former WWE female employees, however, have come out with accusations of treatment similar to Mickie James and her “care package”

The WWE has come under heavy fire after multiple-time women’s champion Mickie James, who was let go from the promotion as part of last week’s talent releases, received a “care package” that came in a trashbag.

There is now a name for the alleged person behind this decision… and more accusations against the company along with it.

Per multiple sources including Fightful and Wrestling Inc., Mark Carrano, senior director of talent relations, has reportedly been fired as a result of the incident.

Later in the day on April 22, in response to the garbage bag incident, WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul Levesque (best known as Triple H) sent out a tweet stating the person behind this decision was fired.

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE. – Triple H (@TripleH) April 23, 2021

It was worth noting that the wording of his tweet was strikingly similar to that of one sent around the same time as WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, daughter of WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, sent an apology to James in her own tweet.

The trashbag care package may not be a long-standing occurrence, according to accounts of other former WWE female athletes

James’ tweet sparked remove the backlash after its posting, giving the wrestling promotion more PR trouble after last week’s cuts, which came on the one-year anniversary of “Black Wednesday,” a day that saw the WWE fire or furlough 30+ people they claim due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What may have been missed by some in the wrestling community, however, is that a number of fellow former WWE women have commented on James’ story with claims that they, too, had received trashbag care packages.

And these comments from these female superstars indicate the potential that this may not be a recent development, but a practice at WWE that has been ongoing for years – at least back to the days of John Laurinaitis’ first tenure in charge of talent relations.

This is getting slept on, but both Gail Kim (here at 9:24 pm) and Jillian Hall (replying to Mickie James on IG at ~ 5: 00 pm) have indicated that during the 1st John Laurinaitis regime, they * also * received their belongings in trash bags when fired. I’m told they’re not alone. pic.twitter.com/QMXGqOPNbM – David Bixenspanhausen (@davidbix) April 23, 2021

As I was saying: It’s not a Mark Carrano problem. It may not even be a John Laurinaitis problem. It’s a company culture problem at WWE that goes straight to the top. They acted fast because it’s Q1 report day & the optics of only female talent being treated this way are so bad. https://t.co/bmtrf5rTDp pic.twitter.com/vCjzHFtxqn – David Bixenspanhausen (@davidbix) April 23, 2021

Jillian Hall, who worked for WWE from 2003 to 2010, commented “Wellllll …… I thought it was just me!” on James’ post on Instagram.

Hall then took to Twitter and stated that she “blamed the wrong person for my trash bag of ring gear,” stating the person (a “she”) in question is no longer with the company.

Apparently I blamed the wrong person for my trash bag of ring gear over 10 years ago 🤷🏼‍♀️ .. she’s not with the company anymore 🤦🏼‍♀️ – Jillian Hall (@ Jillianhall1) April 23, 2021

Maria Kanellis-Bennett, who appeared in the promotion from 2004 to 2010, and again from 2017 to 2020, had her own claim that she was given the trashbag treatment following her first release.

Gail Kim-Irvine, another former women’s champion who wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2004, and again from 2008 through 2011, backs up the claims of this being a long-running thing in the WWE with a series of tweets. She also slammed Carrano in a separate post.

Well I’m glad Hunter took initiative but it’s been happening since before I was there. Is it always the same person? At least they did something I suppose 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/lrTXx4gGay – Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 23, 2021

I know the WWE trolls are going to come for me, but Mark was not a good human being. I don’t think he should necessarily get blamed for this incident but I hope this karma makes him realize and wake up. Be a nice human and maybe things will change for you @TheHeaterMC https://t.co/MEIiB3Q0k4 – Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 23, 2021

Well we will never know. I definitely believe it’s been many people over the years and if someone was fired it was the person who was sacrificed. If it changes things from this point on, at least it’s something. https://t.co/KvpwCSgN4m – Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 23, 2021

Even CM Punk, who infamously walked away from WWE in early 2014, couldn’t help but react to the message posted by Levesque.

