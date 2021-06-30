Marjorie de Sousa shows off her son and Julián Gil reacts with a heartbreaking message



Julián Gil sends an emotional message to his son.

Photo: Araya Diaz / .

The actor Julián Gil could not resist sending a heartbreaking message for his son which left several with a lump in their throats, after Marjorie de Sousa publish a video with little Matías where boasted how much it has grown.

That same clip, where you see Matías playing with a cart perfect for its size, it was taken up by the Instagram account of the program ‘Suelta La Sopa’ and it was there where the actor let know all the suffering he is having when he cannot see his little since he lost his custody.

“It breaks my soul to see these images and to know that we miss the best moments between a father and a son. I’ll be here, son, waiting for our moment “Gil expressed sadly.

Likewise, he began to receive messages of support so that he could continue fighting to be with him and on the other hand they criticized that Marjorie did not allow him to see his son, in addition, that he enjoy the pension that he sends every month.

The ex-partner does not have the best relationship after having ended their romance and the legal suit for the custody of their young son is one of the most talked about in the middle of the show.

After Julián lost the parental authority of Matías last October 2020, it seems that now the actress is enjoying all the moments she can with her baby and, above all, presuming that she can have it and watch it grow.