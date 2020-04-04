Could it be that the beautiful actress has fallen in love again …

Marjorie de Sousa appeared on Instagram alongside José Herrera Espinoza, who is known is his friend and personal trainer. However, beyond the image, what has attracted attention has been his statement where, in addition to reading a “I miss you”, a “I love you” also appears.

Could it be that Marjorie de Sousa presented her new love on Instagram?

“And so everything will gradually return to equilibrium… trust, we are going to flow. #teamo #lavidaesunheroreoregalo #losiento # forgive me #teamo #gracias #quedateencasa #yomequedoencasa #marjoriedesousa # detumanoseñor I miss you my dear @ peps.fit ❤️❤️ ”, wrote the famous actress and protagonist of soap operas.

View this post on Instagram And so everything will gradually return to balance … trust, we will flow. #teamo #lavidaesunhermosoregalo #losiento # forgive me #teamo #gracias #quedateencasa #yomequedoencasa #marjoriedesousa # detumanoseñor I miss you my dear @ peps.fit ❤️❤️ A post shared by Marjorie De Sousa 🦋 (@marjodsousa) on Apr 4, 2020 at 2:34 pm PDT

If there was no couple love between them, what has become clear is that love exists, at least as friends, for the moment.

View this post on Instagram #Repost @marjodsousa with @get_repost ・ ・ ・ love this pic ❤️ # pepslatino🌎 #CelebrityWorkout Try again and again !!! Let nothing stop you, let no one tell you that you cannot. #mecaigoymevuelvoaparar # detumanoseñor #meamo #teamo #marjoriedesousa #lavidaesunhermosoregalo #mamoatriunfa #comoteamovida #sol #brillandofuerte lee bien 😉 says God bless you. #photo @ peps.fit A post shared by Jose Herrera Espinoza (@ peps.fit) on Jan 20, 2020 at 3:23 pm PST

