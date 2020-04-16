The Venezuelan actress left her pregnancy in sight and dedicated beautiful words of love to Doña Gloria Rivas, her mom

Marjorie de Sousa He shared three photos on Instagram where he shows the love of a mother. In the first images, the Venezuelan woman reveals her pregnancy belly and the emotional support she received from her mother, Mrs. Gloria Rivas.

The pictures of her pregnancy and the words she dedicated to her mother have made many celebrities on Instagram mourn with the love of mother and daughter.

“What can I tell you mommy !!! ❤️❤️ I love you, I thank you for so much, you are my everything. 😍 I love you infinitely and I ask God to always keep us together that way. ❤️❤️ Thank you for being my support, for getting up when I couldn’t take it anymore, for your unconditional love for Mati, for being the best grandmother, for being the best mom. We love you. For many more birthdays together 🎂 We will celebrate soon, I know that this will be SALDREMOS ADELANTE ”, the actress concluded.

View this post on Instagram What can I tell you mommy !!! ❤️❤️ I love you, I thank you for so much, you are my everything. 😍 I love you infinitely and ask God to always keep us together that way. ❤️❤️ Thank you for being my support, for getting up when I couldn’t take it anymore, for your unconditional love for Mati, for being the best grandmother, for being the best mom. We love you. For many more birthdays together 🎂 we will celebrate soon, I know that will be the way WE WILL GO FORWARD. #lavidaesbella # detumanoseñor #felizcumpleyaya #teamamos #lavidaesunhermosoregalo #mifamilia #mitodo A post shared by Marjorie De Sousa 🦋 (@marjodsousa) on Apr 16, 2020 at 10:29 am PDT

