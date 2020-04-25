The Venezuelan actress assures that everything she has lived through would not change anything and stresses: “I took people out of my life who were not useful and who did not deserve to be there … I do not regret absolutely anything”

Marjorie de Sousa opened his heart with Chiquinquirá Delgado for the Univision program “The Break of 7”In this he admitted that the quarantine, as for many, is not being easy, but he also affirms that it has been nice to be able to manage to care for and entertain his son Matias.

The Venezuelan woman emphasizes that somehow it will be difficult to return to normality, because the quarantine has allowed her to stay at home and not travel, therefore, like Chiquinquirá Delgado, she has been able to enjoy her son more.

“The first days in the house, one day Mati gets up and says to me,” Mom, today you are leaving “and I say” no, my love, I am going to stay with you for a long time “, because he always stays with the idea that I I’m going on a trip, ”said Marjorie de Sousa.

About her mother and son relationship, Marjorie told Chiquinquirá that Matias spends her time singing songs to her. “It goes with me everywhere,” said the actress. “Sometimes we are lying down and he kisses me … I laugh too much with him and he asks about everything.”

The actress also said that she has already spoken to her son about the possibility that she has a boyfriend, but he always says: “You are not going to have a boyfriend.”

Chiquinquirá wanted to know how she -Marjorie- will do when this really happens. “I don’t know, because obviously I’m not working, I’m with him. I don’t know how it will happen, and if it does happen I hope they get along very well ”, De Sousa stressed.

Maternity, according to what she explained, changed the life of the Venezuelan woman a lot, it seems that after childbirth she became more sensitive and cries for everything, a situation that has not changed in recent years.

The Univision host wanted to know, too, if Marjorie knows how she will ensure that her son manages to have the best version of everything that happened in relation to his birth and above all that has been said and done with the Julián Gil theme, his father. On this De Sousa was blunt and asserted:

“I do not know what will happen tomorrow, but if I take care that my son is a real man and remember every day of his childhood with love, tomorrow will be something that will flow”, explained, especially because the actress wants in this quarantine to flow, live, care for and enjoy her son on a daily basis, to make the most of seeing him grow up.

The criticism is clear and is maintained with the firm belief that: “Thanks to what I lived, I am what I am today.” And for this reason, he assures that nothing of what his history has been until today would change.

“It is not easy to go through a situation like this when you are recently delivered”, he said about his past. That is why the Venezuelan actress assures that of everything she has lived she would not change anything and emphasizes: “I took people out of my life who didn’t serve and who didn’t deserve to be there. Better to be alone than in bad company. I have absolutely no regrets. ”

