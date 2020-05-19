A female flyweight match has been added to UFC Fight Night on June 13. Melisa Gatto He will face Mariya Agapova.

The match was revealed by Raphael Marinho of Combat.com the morning of this Tuesday.

Gatto will debut in UFC after two years of suspension. Melissa has a victory, front Karol Rosa in the event of Cris Cyborg:Nacao Cyborg 3 in 2018. The Brazilian is undefeated in her six fights. With 4 wins to finish.

Agapova will debut in UFC and it comes on a two-win streak. Mariya saw action in Contender Series, losing by unanimous decision versus Tracy Cortez. The Russian stands out for being strong both standing and on the mat. With 3 wins by TKO and 3 by completion.

The event of the June 13th will be held in a location to be announced.