Mariya Agapova returns vs. Sabina Mazo added to UFC Fight Night on October 9

After suffering his first defeat in his passage through the Octagon. Mariya Agapova already has her definite return. The fighter of Kazakhstan will face the Colombian Sabina mazo at UFC Fight Night on October 9.

The match was confirmed by Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Monday.

Notice

Agapova, returns to the Octagon a year after his last fight. When she was knocked out by Shana dobson on UFC on ESPN 15. Before that fight, he won his official debut after submitting to Hannah ciffers on UFC Vegas 2. Mariya returns under the tutelage of MMA Masters, his new team and eager to show his evolution in his time out.

Mallet, will try to recover from his second defeat inside the Octagon. When he lost by decision to Alexis Davis on UFC Vegas 20. The defeat ended a three-win streak. Sabina is known for its strong fists, main strong of Kings MMA, the team where he currently trains.

UFC Fight Night October 9 will be held in a place to be defined.

