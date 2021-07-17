Marisol González says goodbye to the program Hoy Promises to return! | Instagram

Today, Friday, July 16, the conductive Marisol González said goodbye to the Hoy program after confirming her morning departure a few weeks ago, which was due to personal decisions, something that undoubtedly made many sad.

Despite the rumor that the driver was retiring for a new pregnancy, Marisol and her colleagues clarified that this decision arose, since González decided to dedicate more time to her work at home.

It was like this while Marisol did not stop crying during her farewell to the famous morning show, Andrea Legarreta said:

Today we are going to say goodbye to a person that we really adore with all our hearts in this family, my beautiful Mari, this is for you ”.

During the farewell capsule, Erik Rubín’s wife dedicated emotional words to her painting partner.

You know how much I love you, you know how much I adore your presence in this program, your work, if you are beautiful, extremely beautiful on the outside, it seems impossible, but you are more beautiful on the inside, I will miss you and I am also sure that It will be temporary, I know that you will do very well there with your family, with your husband, with your daughters, in this opportunity that life gives them, I know that they will do very well, they deserve to do well and be happy […]”

But here is your chair, here is your precious place and I will be waiting for you with open arms, you know what I love you, you know how important you are to me, and what I value you … I love you, and here I will be waiting precious, may God bless you always! ”.

In addition to the words of affection from Raúl Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Lambda García and Paul Stanley, Galilea Montijo for his part said:

Dear Marisol, I wish you all the luck in the world, I know that you are doing something beautiful for your family, that is applauded and it is worthy of a person like you, a spectacular mother ”.

Finally, Marisol thanked the entire cast of the program for their affection and visibly moved underlined:

Hopefully this is not a goodbye, but a see you later, thank you ”.

On the other hand, this beautiful woman studied communication at the Universidad Iberoamericana Laguna and in 2002 was the winner of the “Nuestra Belleza México” contest, gaining the opportunity to represent Mexico in the “Miss Universe 2003” contest carried out In Panama.

After this event, Marisol chose to study acting and in 2005 she made her debut as an actress in the telenovela Contra viento y marea, later she participated in the series Vecinos (2007) and RBD: La Familia (2007).

In 2008 she joined the Televisa Deportes team, participating as a host in the SuperBowl XLII broadcasts and since then she has become one of the most popular hosts on Mexican television.

It should be noted that between 2012 she had an affair with Saúl “el canelo” Álvarez and in 2014 she married soccer player Rafael Márquez Lugo, with whom she has had a daughter named Marisol.

In 2015, a note came to light in an entertainment magazine that the host and former beauty queen suffered family violence, also blamed her current husband Rafael Márquez for physically and psychologically assaulting her, note that the actress also immediately denied, arguing that It was false and that like any marriage there would always be disagreements which you can always reach an agreement and continue with life in harmony and well-being.