Marisol González delights her fans with some daring dance steps with Moisés Muñoz

The presenter Marisol González, delighted her followers in the social media with some flirty dance steps, together with the former soccer player of the America club Moisés Muñoz, who will be his partner during the competition “The Stars Dance Today”.

The wife of Rafa Márquez Lugo, former footballer for Chivas and Pumas in the MX League, continues to show its beauty and sensuality over the years, leaving it proven in this dance competition.

Marisol González and Moisés Muñoz are one of the participating couples in this reality show of the Hoy magazine program, in the most popular morning of Televisa in recent years, they showed some daring steps together with Arath de la Torre.

The former goalkeeper who defended the goal of the Águilas del América for 4 years, has been part of the team of commentators of the TUDN network since his retirement as a professional in 2018 and this time we can see him as one of the 16 participants in this competition .

