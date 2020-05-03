In this days, Marilyn Odessa He has used the time to launch a new song and look very sexy on his social networks; She is celebrating her birthday, and she celebrates it by pleasing her fans of Instagram with several sensual images.
💋 The good thing about doing interviews at home is that I can take my shoes off at any time 😜
Happy Monday loves 💋 how is quarantine treating you ?! 🔥 @queenskartelclothing #queenskartelclothing I gained weight this weekend 😢😩 now I have to burn all week to be ready for my birthday 😱🤗
The singer’s daughter Marisela She showed herself inside a pool, wearing a pink bikini that outlined all her curves; In another photo, the singer received the month of May in a gray bikini.
28 you were very good to me 💞 tomorrow we start a new adventure 🥳👑
Hello May 🌸💐🌷🌹 I hope this new month will fill you with many blessings 🙏🏻❤️💕 #MayBaby #Taurus #Tauro #BirthdayQueen 👑🥳
Marilyn’s latest single is titled “Something’s wrong”; a few weeks ago it premiered on Youtube the video with the lyrics of the song, but soon will record a clip with plot.
Let’s dance in the sun ☀️
The sun ☀️ was my best friend in this photo 🔥 thanks to @bfriendscloset for my # quarantine outfit 🤪😍🥰 I managed to sing for a while 🎵🔥
