Marisa Paredes, on everyone’s lips after talking about Ayuso in ‘Liarla Pardo’

The actress Marisa Paredes was interviewed this Sunday by the journalist Cristina Pardo on the LaSexta program Liarla Pardo.

In this interview, Pardo asked the actress about the current political situation and, more specifically, about the “phenomenon fan of Díaz Ayuso”, the PP candidate for the Madrid elections on May 4.

“Oh, shut up, shut up,” Paredes answered, putting his hands to his face while Pardo said that the hoteliers “consider that he has done well during the pandemic.”

“Well, because they don’t know, right? I mean, they don’t want to see how he has done it “, said the actress, who acknowledges that Spain is” a fundamentally tourist country, unfortunately “.

However, Paredes considers that “that means that everything else does not develop: science, research …, which makes the basis of a country not to depend, as it happens now, on others”.

So, after Pardo asked her if she thinks the central government has done better than Ayuso’s, the actress couldn’t help but answer like this:

“Ayuso seems to me to be unpresentable, directly, unpresentable. Only the madness of a society makes … and she, she is absolutely stunned. You notice how she says atrocities, one after another, makes atrocities one after another, says all the time that she saves the economy, she does not give a penny and what she has done, yes, is give licenses, so that everyone the world already has a terrace ”.

But he has not stopped there and has continued talking about the Madrid leader:

“That this being, who is the president of the Community of Madrid until now (cross your fingers), we trust that this will change, say that she is the only one who looks out for the country’s economy …

