Very sexy, the erotic model showed off her curves in full view and from the balcony of her house

The sensual Puerto Rican Maripily Rivera is dedicated more than ever to physical exercise. The sexy brunette has always been seen training, but these quarantine days she has not stopped doing it and on top of that, she takes advantage of putting on some of her tiny bikinis to tan and thus kill two birds with one stone.

What you don’t know Maripily is that she is also killing her neighbors but with passion, since the fitness model trains from the balcony of her house and on top leaving almost her entire body exposed. Surely, more than one neighbor must be appreciative of having this view during the days of isolation.

Here we leave the routine of sensual Maripily Rivera on top of an exercise bike and showing off its imposing curves.

