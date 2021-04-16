Maripily Rivera undressed and left only her tiny dental floss while waiting for a massage



Maripily Rivera takes it all off and leaves only her thong.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo. / Grosby Group

Maripily rivera He is a lover of thongs and that has not made them clear for several years. It is almost daily that the spectacular television presenter shows off her infamous curves through their social networks. However, this time he was not sunbathing, or about to sleep, or training but waiting to give his body a sweetie.

Lying face down on a stretcher, the former participant of Warriors MexicoI was waiting for your massage session. So, very out of pain, she stripped off all her clothes and left only one micro bikini yellow that could hardly be seen, well it was lost among its exuberant attributes. The same people who flatter you daily on your account Instagram.

The curves of the stunning Maripily rivera They were uncovered and their loyal followers were witnesses and also, the imagination of a few was blown away while hundreds of compliments rained down on them. Some of them quite risque: “You are like a chocolate that deserves to be savored slowly”, “For you I divorce and I build you a ranch”, “Where there is a massage school at home, I ask about my cousin. Lol ”and“ Socorro, total goddess ”.

The businesswoman is also dedicated to her brand of swimsuits and jeans. In fact, she is in the process of launching her makeup line. As to the situation of domestic violence by her last partner, it was not known if the model took legal measures, but without a doubt she seems very happy, active and beautiful as usual.

Keep reading:

Gwyneth Paltrow launches a 24 karat gold vibrator that hangs around her neck

Bad Bunny loves short tops and this photo proves it

They accuse Lili Estefan of censoring the Mee Too Latino

Enrique Guzmán admits that ‘Yes he grabbed it and yes he enjoyed it’ when he touched Verónica Castro’s breast