Maripily Rivera lowered her thong and showed ‘a little more’ from her bed

The Puerto Rican model Maripily rivera She is known not only for her participation in different television programs but also for her explosive photos, where her sensuality and great body are obvious. Many are the fans who flatter her beauty through social networks and she feels loved and admired as such, as she has let it be known in several interviews.

This time, the spectacular Puerto Rican paralyzed the hearts of many by saying “Good night” from the comfort of her bed and wearing a light toned underwear that was far from making her look romantic. On the contrary, the temperature of social networks immediately rose. “Sweet Dreams to all my Instagram bosses. Kisses, big guys! When a Woman is all-terrain, what is left over are the roads … “, was the message with which the businesswoman also said goodbye to her day.

There’s no doubt Maripily rivera She has the ability to seduce with the slightest bit, because her sexy side is almost an extraordinary ability that she knows how to move at will. And if not, go to your account Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and check that she is one of the most admired women in the Hispanic entertainment industry for her beauty.

