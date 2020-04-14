The model Maripily Rivera He continues to squeeze the quarantine to the maximum not only with the intense functional exercise routines he does at home, not to mention the long exercise bike sessions with which his followers say good morning, but also with the small outfits he is showing off in. Instagram.

This time, the Puerto Rican went to sleep after a day of exercises and some work, in a very seductive way and revealing the clothes she sleeps in. Wearing a purple top and a very small thong, she said good night to her followers and they went crazy for the fitness expert, since both pieces revealed part of their charms.

Here we show you the photo of the spectacular Maripily from the privacy of your bed.

.