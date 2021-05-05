Maripán (Monaco), best Chilean of the season

05/05/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

Guillermo Maripan, central of Monaco, has become the best Chilean player of the season, according to the CIES Football Observatory study.

Maripan, former player of Catholic University and from Deportivo Alavés, accumulates a total of 302 points and is installed as the best player in his country ahead of the Inter Milan players Arturo vidal (295) and Alexis Sanchez (284).

To determine these scores, the technical elements recorded by each player are analyzed: correct passes, effective defenses, goals, shots on goal, as well as the effective playing time and the level of competition in which they intervene.

In addition, the defender of the Principality as a whole, which he arrived in 2019, is the top-scoring central defender of the season in the major leagues, with five goals in 25 games.