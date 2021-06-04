Marion Reimers shares the stories of outstanding athletes in a book – El Sol de México

Since childhood, Marion Reimers has broken the rules. First he did it in the practice of different sports, later as a commentator for television and, now, from literature with his new book Play like a girl! (Planet, 2021) with which he breaks history to show that sports and women have been a good match since the last century.

“The idea of ​​this book arises looking for a vindication of the phrase” play like a girl “, which refers to the weakness of men, and in reality there is a broader panorama on the subject of sports where, although it is a narrative linked to the masculine, there are many women who have demonstrated the opposite ”, said Reimers in an interview about the publication.

The book makes a historical review of the women who have set records in some sporting discipline and have been forgotten due to a gender inequality issue. Thus Reimers offers a timeline and a series of biographies of outstanding athletes, even with more recognitions than those of men.

It is not a question, he clarifies, of provoking a fight between men and women within sport, but rather breaking the stigmas that some disciplines belong to a particular gender or with old ideas such as that women do not have strength or ability for certain activities .

“If we start to learn concepts in a different way from a young age, we will not have to do the task of relearning everything because our environment is built to think that things are done in a certain way, but who said it had to be that way?” commentator who has covered sporting events such as the FIFA World Cups, the Olympic Games and Liga MX Femenil matches, among others.

Characters such as Megan Rapinoe, a United States footballer who won at the 2012 Olympics, are mentioned in the book; Luo Dengping, originally from China, who at the age of 15 began climbing mountains; Florence Chandwick, an open water swimmer who at the age of 31 crossed the English Channel in both directions, or Jackie Mithchell, one of the first professional pitchers in baseball in the 20th century.

With the stories of women in sports, Reimers seeks to break stereotypes that ballet is only for girls and soccer for boys. “The story is not what happened but what they tell and how they tell it, and now we are looking to tell another story where women are present and made for sport,” she insisted.

Reimers affirms that the simple mention of the phrase that gives title to the book is offensive, since it considers that sports have no gender, and that must be corrected from the common comments that are learned in the family.

“Talking with many friends about their experience with sports, I realized that nobody takes them into account and there are many women with an important career, but we must also remove ideas such as that men cannot dance,” said the sports journalist and soccer game narrator.

As a communicator, Reimers points out that there are also many pending to achieve gender equality among professionals, since it is usually easier for a male commentator to achieve distinctions in front of the cameras than a woman, due to gender inequality, regardless of the preparation academic of each one. “There are many outstanding debts with women in sport,” warned the founder of the NGO Versus.