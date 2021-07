Great week of Mario Vilella in the Challenger € 44,820 from Todi, in Italy. The Spanish has planted himself in the final after adding four victories and giving up a single set, the one that the Brazilian Pucinelli took from him this Saturday in the semifinals (7-6, 3-6, 6-1). Now he will have one last challenge to tackle, a meeting where he will seek his second title in the category and, incidentally, the necessary momentum to reach the best ranking of his career.