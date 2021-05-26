Mario Vilella Martinez passes the Roland-Garros round

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 11:31 AM CEST

Mario Vilella Martinez, Spaniard, number 182 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 1-6, 6-2 and 6-2 in one hour and thirty-three minutes to Dennis Novak, Austrian tennis player, number 110 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The match data show that the Spaniard managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 66% first serve, committed 5 double faults, managing to win 60% of the service points. As for the Austrian tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained a 75% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win 59% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the lowest ranked tennis players face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, 128 players face off. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.