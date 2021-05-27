Mario Vilella Martinez gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying qualifying round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 6:45 AM CEST

Mario Vilella Martinez, Spanish, number 182 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2 and 6-3 Slovak tennis player Filip Horansky, number 186 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

During the game, the Spanish tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 62% in the first service, committed 3 double faults and won 63% of the service points. As for the Slovakian, he managed to break the serve once, had a 73% first serve, made 3 double faults and managed to win 50% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.