It had been a few months without making much noise but Mario Vilella he was just waiting for the right moment to strike. The 26-year-old from Elche has closed this week a remarkable exercise in the Todi’s ATP Challenger, where he has won his second title in the category. In today’s final he beat Federico Gaio (7-6, 1-6, 6-3) in three sets, a victory that will lead him to break his ranking ceiling and reach the top160.