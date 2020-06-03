Tuesday afternoon The founder and director of the National Museum of Anthropology Mario Vázquez Ruvalcaba passed away at the age of 96. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Culture Alejandra Frausto on her Twitter account, and sent her condolences to the family and friends of the deceased:

“Mario Vázquez died at the age of 96, a generous and creative life. Founder and director of the National Museum of Anthropology. Beloved by everyone. My condolences to his family and colleagues. ”

Antonio Saborit, current director of the National Museum of Anthropology, also regretted the death of his former teacher:

The rhythm of the dance and the lighting of the theater incorporated them into the rooms of the old National Museum and took them to the spaces of the @mna_inah. Stern and generous teacher, good conversationalist. It’s just about inspiring, delighting and teaching, he said. pic.twitter.com/riNRyB8mPQ – Antonio Saborit (@Antonio_Saborit) June 2, 2020

The Ministry of Culture will dedicate multiple events to honor Mario Vázquez for his long career as a museum artist who left his mark on different national venues. One of them will be an online discussion with the museologist Ana Graciela Bedolla and the architect José Enrique Ortiz Lanz.

#DocumentalesINAH presents Mario Vázquez: the museum scene. In memoriam 🏛️ An indispensable character to understand the transformation processes that museums in Mexico and the world have experienced in recent decades. # ContigoEnLaDistancia 👉 https://t.co/ey1IfRqyww pic.twitter.com/EBb7KIV0aD – Ministry of Culture (@cultura_mx) June 2, 2020

