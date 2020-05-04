Mario Kart Tour It’s the racing title of the most famous moonlighting plumber in video game history that’s available on mobile devices, and since it was first released, Big N has been adding new content to create a community that won’t stop. hitting the gas pedal. Thus, to celebrate the arrival of spring, the next tour, the Tour de las Flores, has already revealed the dates from which we will have to step on the accelerator like never before. Don’t be the last in these exciting races!

The Flower Tour reveals when it will start on Mario Kart Tour

The Trick Tour is ending soon. But don’t fret, there’s another terrific tour on the way. Starting May 5, 11 PM PT, the Flower Tour kicks off in #MarioKartTour. A certain driver whose name pairs perfectly with flowers will appear in a new outfit! pic.twitter.com/0OK1MzeseU – Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) May 1, 2020

After the Trick Tour ends, the next themed event of Mario Kart Tour will be the Flower Tour, which will make the players of this racing title of the most famous multi-employee plumber in the history of videogames enjoy the spring in a unique way. Thus, as announced through the official English account of the game, the event will begin on next May 6, 2020 at 8 in the morning (Peninsular Spanish time) and, in addition to bringing us a circuit directly from the 3DS version of these races, it will also make some characters have new appearances (but only those whose names can be related to flowers).

And you, have you already participated in any of these thematic events that take place on the Mario Kart Tour or are you one of those who have not even downloaded the application on their mobile devices, either because they do not have the necessary resources or because they are not exactly fans of these racing titles? Be that as it may, don’t miss the opportunity to hit the gas pedal to the bottom!

