Mario Hermoso is discharged from hospital in Germany and returns with Atlético de Madrid

As reported by the Madrid club in a statement, the 26-year-old player underwent various medical tests at a hospital in this German town and obtained satisfactory results.

The former RCD Espanyol, who could not return to Spain with his teammates, is already in perfect condition and will return to Madrid “in the next few hours,” the text adds.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Spain and its keys before facing the Japan of the superlative Kubo

22 MINUTES AGO

Do you like Atlético de Madrid? Read more rojiblanca news stories at We are Atleti

Soccer

FIFA launches campaign on mental health

AN HOUR AGO

The league

Laporta waits for Messi, looks for a team for Griezmann and warns Ilaix

AN HOUR AGO