Mario Guevara reports gunshots in protests over Rayshar Brooks’ death He takes refuge with others in a gas station store while the atmosphere was still tense Anger grows in Atlanta for the crime against the African-American in Wendy’s parking lot

He sensed it and it happened, Mundo Hispánico reporter, Mario Guevara reported shots fired by a firearm while covering protests for the death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

Through a live broadcast through Facebook, the communicator attended the demonstration that started from Wendy’s where the murder of the African American occurred.

From the start of the broadcast, the reporter warned that he had seen three people carrying firearms, but was not showing them to avoid problems.

STRONG IMAGES, see the video of the start of the demonstration here.

As the march progressed, the people dispersed and tried to take a highway, but they gave up the moment a downpour began to fall and tear gas was launched.

Upon returning, the police presence became more evident and immediately what was feared happened, gunshots were heard.

The march was originally aimed at the Atlanta Police Department and suddenly on the broadcast, Mario Guevara warns of a situation that could become violent and tragic.

“Let me tell you that the situation is a little tense, three people are going with firearms in their hands, I cannot put it in the images because I do not want to provoke, this is a very bad sign, first God save them and withdraw and nothing happens”.

See the video here at the moment when Mario Guevara warns about firearms and is afraid of dsiparos.

Thus he continued with the transmission until tear gas was released, after failing to take Highway 75, the protesters returned, and that was when the most feared thing happened.

When the rain fell, the motorized elements began to arrive, as some protesters entered a gas station.

Mario Guevara and his partner went to the place, where dozens of protesters take the place after hearing the shots.

Suddenly the communicator said that some people’s anger flared, so the tension was felt.

“We are going to look for a safer place to take refuge, the shooting has already started, there are the weapons, let’s get away from here.” At that time several people including the Mundo Hispánico team entered a store to take shelter.

STRONG IMAGES, to see the video of the shooting click here.

“We are here in this service station in Atlanta, exactly where they have just heard gunshots, we do not know if they are from the police or the protesters, we have come to take refuge for security reasons”

It was approximately 10 minutes that Mario Guevara and his partner were inside the store along with other protesters.

In the video it was possible to see that one of the people had a firearm. People took the opportunity to clean their eyes with water or milk from the area.

“We are going to wait for him to calm down … I would have liked to be outside to report it, but for more bulletproof vests that one walks, the bullets do not forgive, they hit me in the face or in the head and kill me, we cannot risk that”, said.