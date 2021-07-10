Mario García Romo, silver in 1,500 in the European sub-23

07/10/2021 at 4:50 PM CEST

.

Mario García Romo from Salamanca won the silver medal in the 1,500 meters final of the U23 Europeans from Tallinn with a time of 3: 40.11, behind the Belgian Ruben verheyden (3: 40.03).

In a tactical run, Garcia Romo held a tight pulse with Verheyden down the straight. The man from Salamanca, who arrived with the best record of the season among the finalists (3: 35.79), could not with the best speed of his opponent.

The Europeans for children under 23 years old that take place in the Estonian capital continue to give good news to a Spanish athletics team that faces the Tokyo event with optimism.

It was the seventh medal for the Spanish team in Tallinn and the second on Saturday, minutes after Sara Gallego will hang a silver in 400 meters hurdles with 55.20, beating the Spanish record of Cristina Pérez, of 33 years ago.