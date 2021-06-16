Mario Fernandes hospitalized with an injury to the vertebrae

06/16/2021

On at 18:12 CEST

.

The defender Mario Fernandes, a right back of the Russian national team, was admitted today to a city hospital with a spinal injury.

Fernandes, a Brazilian nationalized from Russia, fell ill when he headed a cross from the left, for which he had to be transferred on a stretcher before half an hour before the match between Russia and Finland at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

According to the medical part of the Russian team, Fernandes suffers a spinal injury, which is why they had to put a collar on him and immobilize his neck. Fernandes, who plays for CSKA Moscow, was one of the most prominent players on the Russian team at the 2018 World Cup, in which he scored a goal in the quarterfinals against Croatia.