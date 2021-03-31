Mario Domm and his family pose for the first time and exclusively

Photography: Nunu | Hairstyle: Salvador Salcedo | Makeup: Ale Calleros Photography: Nunu | Hairstyle: Salvador Salcedo | Makeup: Ale Calleros

“Alejandra and I are having a very good time, we are having a good time, we are having fun, the children are already beginning to depend a little less on us and that has given us a little more space …”

Would you dare to take stock of your marriage with Alejandra?

It’s not bad because, at the moment, it is the longest relationship of my entire life. I understand that the quarantine has come to question millions of things to all of us. Faced with so much questioning, he has brought good things out of us and bad things out of us. Without a doubt, Alejandra and I know each other more now, much more. The balance is always on our children, for us there is nothing more important than them. I can even leave my career tomorrow if necessary, all because my children are happy. Alejandra and I are in a very good time, we are having a good time, we are having fun, the children are already beginning to depend a little less on us and that has given us a little more space … Well, not so much yet. We are a couple that understands each other’s mistakes, that we are learning from our own mistakes, that we forgive ourselves and that even with that, we continue to admire each other. I married a mature person, sensitive to music, sensitive to art, great mom, who is a positive and super smiling person.

Have you cultivated any new hobbies during these months, now that you had time for other things, besides music?

I became good at skiing… I hadn’t skied since I was little and now, I have become a double diamond. I also started kite surfing, I have already gone out to the open sea, I am happy and active in that sense. As an artist, the quarantine has perhaps given me more perspective. I have had time to listen slowly to what I did in the past and I liked many things, but for the first time there were many things that I did not like. There are things that I will not do again, there are things that I will not repeat, I want to sound different, I want to say things in a different way, although I also want to go back to the simplest thing again. I know that music goes one way, but I am not someone who likes to follow trends and sound the same, so, taking advantage of the gifts I have as a composer and as a singer, whether they are good or bad, they are unique because they are only mine and I feel that I am in the best moment to exploit to the maximum my little voice, my uniqueness and that of my teammates to make the best team.

What inspires you today?

I feel like I’ve wandered between high and low energy moments during the quarantine, it’s like we’ve entered a loop, first you go up and then down. I think the universe is training us for something and in the moments of downturn I think it is teaching us something that we are going to use in the future, so I am taking the lesson as it is: the moments of downturn, I get them down and I enjoy them down. Sometimes I get depressed, but then I wake up the next day and do three songs in one day. I have known myself for a long time, my job is very capricious … The composition is very strange, you can go a year without making a song and in two months do ten, so I have already learned not to despair, to enjoy my family, to accumulate experiences , to accumulate the desire to say something important again, and put it into songs and go on tour… There is talk that next year we are going to do a very big tour.

Alejandra Calleros placeholder image she adores her husband and her children. An artist at heart, she loves music and art, she has worked as a professional dancer, as a make-up artist, as a theater actress. She is a sponge that enjoys life like no one else next to the great artistic spirit that constantly springs from Mario and a woman who put everything aside to follow him and become the best mother for her little ones.

When we asked him to define who Mario Domm is in his own words, he told us: “Mario is the free soul that we all want to be, the one who manifests everything and out of conviction, not only because of his dedication and tireless work. He is very passionate and always lives in constant search of spirituality. It has infinite energy. He does not pay attention to anniversaries or important dates; but nevertheless he remembers the smell of your perfume, he does not forget your favorite food and he can just arrive with roses and a serenade on a Monday night ”.

And this is what he admires the most about him: “The first thing for Mario is being a father; there is nothing more important to him than to attend, take care of and see for the welfare of his children.

Congratulations on this beautiful family that you have forged between the two of you and… We are already too eager to hear what is new from Camila!

