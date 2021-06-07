Mario Delgado congratulates candidates for ‘victories’ in 12 of 15 states

MEXICO CITY. By highlighting the participation of citizens in the elections on June 6, the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, assured that 12 out of 15 governorships reflects the desire of the people for the Fourth Transformation to advance.

In a conference, the morenista congratulated Alfonso Durazo and Marina del Pilar for “winning” the governorships of Sonora and Baja California, respectively, with an advantage of more than 20 points.

He also congratulated Miguel Ángel Navarro, in Nayarit; Rubén Rocha Moya, in Sinaloa; Víctor Castro, in Baja California Sur; Juan Carlos Loera, in Chihuahua; Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, in Michoacán; Indira Vizcaíno, in Colima; Lorena Cuéllar, in Tlaxcala; Layda Sansores, in Campeche; Evelyn Slagado, in Guerrero; David Monreal, in Zacatecas, for his victories.

“In 12 of 15 governorships they reflect the desire of the people for the 4T to continue advancing throughout the territory. The information we have tells us that the people maintain the majority in the Chamber of Deputies, ”he said.

He assured that in these elections it has become clear that Morena is the first political force in the country and that most of the citizens recognize the work that the federal government led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has done.

In addition, Mario Delgado assured that as it did in 2018, the Together We Will Make History coalition will maintain the majority of the Chamber of Deputies, since even in these elections it is expected to reach 45 percent of the electoral preference.

“In 2018 43 points that the majority gave us, today we estimate a vote for the Together We Make History coalition above 45 percent, which is ratified by the majority of the people, there are already some public data from some media that ratify that we will be at the top of this percentage.

It was a challenge that seemed difficult to meet, so we called on people to repeat the feat of 2018. We did it again, “he said.

* jci