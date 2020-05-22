The artistic and cultural community of Mexico held a virtual dialogue with Sergio Mayer and Mario Delgado in which they agreed not to disappear the Fidecine

Before the Chamber of Deputies and on behalf of the Morena bench, Dolores Padierna presented an initiative this Wednesday to 44 trusts disappear in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Fidecine.

This Thursday, the artistic and cultural community of Mexico held a virtual dialogue with the president of the Commission for Culture and Cinematography, Sergio Mayer, and the deputy Mario Delgado.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached not to disappear the Fidecine and form a team to propose strategies that will make the film industry grow, Delgado explained.

In the Culture and Cinematography Commission we will continue to publicize the actions and progress of the work that we will carry out derived from the agreements. – Sergio Mayer Bretón (@SergioMayerb) May 22, 2020

Prior to the extraordinary session, various personalities from the cinema spoke out against the disappearance of the Fidecine.

The actor Tenoch Huerta, winner of an Ariel for Best Actor in 2012 for his participation in the movie ‘Days of Grace’, echoed the call.

He mentioned that the disappearance of the Fidecine “threatens the memory and culture of the country ”and thought that the stimulus can be improved, but not disappear.

For her part, the filmmaker Natalia Beristain He explained that the disappearance of the supports would put in check the thematic and formal freedom of national cinema, “which is not governed by the criteria of the market or the major Hollywood film producers.”

Director Guillermo del Toro He also reacted and stated that the elimination of this stimulus will suffocate those who they live from this industry and to the next generations.

In a series of tweets, Del Toro criticized the actions of the Government of Mexico and assured that “cinema is memory, and without memory it is not possible to exist.”

