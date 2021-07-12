Mario Delgado asks for an extraordinary period to undo Huerta and Toledo

Mario Delgado, the national leader of Morena, asked the legislators of his party to hold an extraordinary period in the Chamber of Deputies to unleash Benjamín Huerta and Mauricio Toledo, because he assured that in the government of the Fourth Transformation the privileges were over.

In a statement, the morenista exhorted the party legislators to act in congruence with the values ​​of this government, because “in the Fourth Transformation we are all equal before the Law, the privileges of a few ended; legislators belonging to the National Regeneration Movement must always fight for justice to be done and impunity does not return. Whoever has committed a crime, take responsibility and pay the consequences; on the fringes of the Law nothing, above the Law, nobody ”.

He recalled that in April 2019 Cipriano Charrez was outraged and separated from his position as Federal Deputy to face the charges that he was accused of causing the death of a young man in a car accident, without shielding himself in the legislative jurisdiction and as a sign of the change of political regime that the country lives.

I urge the legislators of @PartidoMorenaMx to carry out an extraordinary period to debate, and in their case approve the violations of Benjamín Huerta and Mauricio Toledo, in Q4 there should be no impunity for anyone. Https://t.co / 0N2NQSHNhR – Mario Delgado (@mario_delgado) July 11, 2021

jcp