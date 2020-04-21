Mario Kart Tour It’s the racing title of the most famous moonlighting plumber in video game history that’s available on mobile devices, and since it was first released, Big N has been adding new content to create a community that won’t stop. hitting the gas pedal. So, to celebrate the release of the latest (free) update for Super Mario Maker 2, the racing title will add to two new riders, with their karts and their own paragliders. Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details!

Mario Constructor and Toad Constructor will leave the helmet to run in Mario Kart Tour

To celebrate the latest update coming to Super Mario Maker 2, the most famous multi-employee plumber mobile racing game in video game history, Mario Kart Tour, has announced that it will add two new brokers: Mario Constructor and Toad Constructor. As for the date in which these two new characters will join, this will be the same in which the update of the construction game will be available, that is, on April 22, 2020, so there will not be long to wait run with them. In addition, these characters will also have their own vehicles, based on a machine excavator (Mario) and in a wagon from mines (Toad), and even two new ones will be added paragliders, based on a Superstar and in a construction caution sign. They will be able to combine both works!

In this way, it is clear to us that the Big N continues to work so that each and every one of its titles, whether on consoles or mobile devices, continue to receive new content that keeps players glued for a good few hours. And you, have you played Mario Kart Tour or Super Mario Maker 2?

