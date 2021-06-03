Mario Cimarro reveals the harsh illness suffered by his mother

Due to his acting career, Mario tries to be the most aware of his mother, and recognizes that his sister María is the one who has carried the greatest workload. “My sister María has behaved in an incredible way. She made a huge sacrifice, putting her work aside and dedicating herself completely to my mom. We all help, we do things together … I have to travel, but my sister is always with her and that leaves me with incredible peace of mind. My sister has been a key piece in this whole process ”.

Cimarro confessed that for him and his relatives his mother’s illness caught them off guard, as there was no precedent for this condition: “This took us all by surprise. We come from a family of people like my grandfather that lasted more than 100 years and there is no record in any member of the family who has suffered from Alzheimer’s, so this took us by surprise and destabilized us all a lot ”.

Currently, the actor’s mother is “calm” and in the care of her loved ones. “She is at the stage where she is calm and does nothing by herself unless someone interacts with her. The only thing she does alone is when she listens to music and starts dancing ”. Cimarro added that they are very moved to see her dance, because it seems that she does it with her husband. “It is something tender and exciting, because suddenly we put on music and she starts dancing. I like to think that she is dancing with dad, I like to think that dad’s spirit is with her always.

More than suffering from the condition of Doña María, Cimarro added that he sees it as a way of saying goodbye to his mother little by little. “This disease God the universe has sent us into our lives not to overcome it, but to learn to live with our mother in these years of life that remain, at this moment he is saying goodbye to us, he played little by little in his own way. style. We learn to say goodbye to her every day, enjoying her as much as we can ”.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.