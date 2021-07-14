Mario Chalmers offers to reinforce the Los Angeles Lakers

Los angeles lakers are looking for a basis that exempts Lebron James to exercise the work of playmaker with so much recurrence and give quality minutes without having to take excessive shots. Playing in a historical franchise with one of the best in history is the desire of many men and one of them is Mario chalmers. The former NBA champion with the Miami Heat and Lebron’s loyal squire in Florida, has offered to leave the discipline of Aris Thessalonika to rejoin the NBA at 35 years old. It doesn’t seem like your dream is going to come true, but you never know.

Let me get a shot at this… ..just a workout or let me come play pick up..RT @Sportando: Lakers reportedly aiming to a “difference-making playmaker” in offseason https://t.co/bi72cULiHw – Mario Chalmers (@ mchalmers15) July 13, 2021